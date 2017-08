Have your say

Star Wars dancing troupe ‘Boogie Storm’ will be a force to be reckoned with at Morecambe Carnival.

The group of dancing Stormtroopers, who came third in the 2016 series of TV talent show ‘Britain’s Got Talent’, have been added to Sunday’s line-up on The Bay live stage.

