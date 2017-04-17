Dad takes on London marathon for his prem twins

“It was a strange combination of being both the happiest and scariest time of my life.”

A dad’s world changed forever six years ago as his premature twins were left fighting for their lives.

Timothy Miles welcomed his children, Harry and Lola into the world on May 22 2011, two-months earlier than expected.

The siblings lived the first two months of their lives at Royal Lancaster Infirmary’s Neo-Natal Unit.

“We are convinced that Harry was quite comfortable and content to go along with our plan, Lola on the other hand had decided it was time they made their entrance,” said Timothy, a senior paramedic for the North West Ambulance Service NHS trust.

Harry was born weighing three lb 11oz and Lola weighed three lb 4oz.

“There were lots of ups and downs, tears, smiles and laughter and they were ultimately discharged on their due date,” said the dad-of-two.

“Harry was ill at one point with a condition called Necrotising Enterocolitis (NEC), which is a condition primarily seen in premature infants.

“Its difficult to express in words the gratitude I have for the role that the Neo Natal Unit provided in our lives.

“We could not have hoped, or wished, for more knowledgeable, caring and supportive staff that we were lucky enough to meet on the ward, delivery suite and the Neonatal Unit.”

Timothy wants to repay the hospital by taking part in the Virgin London Marathon on Sunday April 23.

He will run 26.2miles around the capital and is hoping to raise as much money as possible for the Neonatal Unit.

The money raised will go towards equipment that will directly benefit patients.

“When Harry and Lola were sent home as healthy and happy babies I promised I would do something to raise money for the unit.

“Admittedly a few years have passed but I have never forgotten my promise.”

To donate to Timothy’s cause please visit the website at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/TimothyMiles.