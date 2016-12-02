Dad of four dies in horror crash

Tributes have been paid to a 37-year-old father-of-four who who died in a major car crash in Padiham yesterday.

Qaser Abbas of Brierfield died after the four car smash at rush hour at junction 8 of the M65 and the A678 Blackburn Road, Padiham known as the Shuttleworth link road shortly after 7.30am.

Police said Mr Abbas, who lived in Brierfield with his wife and their four young children all under the age of five, died at the scene of the crash which saw the road closed for nine hours while accident investigators were at the scene.

Coun. Mohammed Iqbal, Leader of Pendle Council, described Mr Abbas as a "devoted family man."

He said: "He worked hard for his family and was a nice, decent man who was well liked and respected by many people.

"It is incredibly sad for his family especially as he has such young children. His death has cast a shadow over the entire community."

Mr Abbas was on his way to work at a bedding factory in Great Harwood when the crash happened.

A post mortem was being carried out today and Mr Abbas' funeral is expected to take place this evening at the Sultania Mosque in Brierfield where Mr Abbas worshipped.

Prayers were being said there since yesterday and the many people across Brierfield and Nelson who knew Mr Abbas gathered to pay their respects.

His body will then be repatriated to Pakistan for burial tomorrow.

Other casualties of the crash included a 57-year-old driver of the Ford Fiesta from Padiham who suffered serious chest and arm injuries and was taken by air ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

The driver of a BMW from Clitheroe, a 32-year-old woman, had to be cut free by firefighters and she was taken to the Royal Preston Hospital suffering from chest and hip injuries.

A woman from Burnley who was driving a Smart car suffered minor head injuries.

Sgt Andy Walton, of Lancashire Police, said: “These are tragic circumstances and my thoughts are with this man’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“We are appealing for information and would be keen to speak to anyone who saw either the black Volkswagen or any of the vehicles reported prior to the collision.

“We are also advising motorists to drive carefully in the area in the coming days.

"While the road has been cleared and heavily gritted, it is possible some engine oil could be on the road surface. Please take extra care when driving.

“If you can help with our appeal, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference LC-20161201-0193.