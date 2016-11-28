Cyclist at fault for accident, but driver in court for failing to report it

A cyclist who suffered a broken collar bone when he hit a van in Colne had gone through a red traffic light, a court heard.

The rider had claimed he had gone through a green light in North Valley Road before he crashed into the Citroen Berlingo with Troy West at the wheel, but that wasn’t true. The incident was caught on CCTV and a witness gave correct information.

Burnley Magistrates’ Court heard West did stop and speak to the injured man, who waved him away and said he just wanted to go home. But, the defendant didn’t report the collision to the police.

West (52), who was banned for a year last month under the totting up procedure, admitted failing to report a road accident on August 11th.

The unemployed defendant, of Vincent Road, Nelson, was given a six month conditional discharge and told to pay £85 costs, with a £20 victim surcharge. He received five penalty points.

Deputy District Judge Joanne Hirst told him: “You did almost everything that was required of you. You just didn’t report it to the police.”

Prosecutor Mrs Alex Mann told the hearing the cyclist’s statement to the police was incorrect and it was a “little bit of a shame” West was in court.

She said when the cyclist found his collar bone was broken, he reported the accident, presumably wanting some compensation.

Mrs Mann said: “He says ‘I cycled through a green light and the van hit me’. That wasn’t what happened. He cycled through a red light and was hit.”

West, who wasn’t represented by a solicitor, said he was going through a green light, between 10pm and 10-30pm, when out of the corner of his eye he just saw “somebody flying down” without lights.

West said: “I got out and asked him if he was alright. He said ‘Yes. Very sorry, it was my fault’. I said ‘I think you need to go to hospital’. He said ‘I don’t want an ambulance. I don’t want the police. It’s all my fault’. I just got in my van and drove off. He assured me he was fine.”

West added: “I’m sorry, but I did try my best. I was concerned about his wellbeing.”