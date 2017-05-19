Cycling event returns to district

A national cycling event attracting more than 350 riders will return to Lancaster and Morecambe this spring bank holiday.

The Screentek North West Youth & Junior Women’s Tour will see riders travelling from across the UK and Ireland.

The three-day event, from May 27 to May 29, will see riders contest various competitions including, stage wins, king and queen of the mountains and the overall winner.

Morecambe promenade will be closed from The Midland Hotel to West End Gardens between 11.30am and 5pm on day one as the riders complete a time-trial.

Day two will see the riders race a 3.3km stretch of closed road close to Lancaster Auction Mart. Quernmore Road and Wyresdale Road will be shut from 9am to 5pm..

The final day will be at Salt Ayre Leisure Centre, Lancaster, where the final stages and overall podium presentations will take place.