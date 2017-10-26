Curfew for man with knife in Lancaster

A man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to possessing a kitchen knife at two Lancaster pubs.
Paul Fox, 56, of Greaves Road, Lancaster, was charged after he was found to be in the possession of a three-inch knife at Penny Bank Pub and The Horse & Farrier.
He was given a curfew with an electronic tag for 10 weeks between the hours of 8pm-midnight at his home address. He was also charged with possession of cannabis.
Fox was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85.
The cannabis was ordered to be forfeited and destroyed.
