Croston make light work of Torrisholme

Torrisholme fell to a seven wicket defeat against Croston at Boundary Meadow on Saturday after struggling to set a competitive target.

Croston captain Lee Childs won the toss and put the hosts into bat first, this proved to be an excellent decision as Torrisholme were bowled out for just 88 in 38.3 overs.

Torrisholme made a reasonable start, openers Daniel Woods (7) and Chris Parry (21) taking the score to 28 before the latter fell to Keith Marsh (4-33) LBW and Woods was caught by Adam Sexton off the bowling of Jonathan Driver (1-18) to leave them on 28-2.

James Cookson was next to go, he managed a knock of 12 before being caught by Luke McQuade off Childs, and Rugved Insulkar (0) didn’t last long, Marsh striking again with McQuade once more taking the catch as the hosts were reduced to 53-4.

The collapse continued when Joseph Wills (9) was caught by Jake Parsons off Childs, Andy Butler (4) was caught and bowled by Marsh, and Iain Burstow (5) was out LBW, also to Marsh, as Torrisholme found themselves on 65-7.

Neil Jordan only contributed two runs before falling to Childs, Sexton taking the catch, while Childs and McQuade combined again to remove Jack Heap (4) as Torrisholme were left reeling on 83-9.

Captain Matt Jackson (0) was the last man to fall, Childs taking another wicket with the help of Sexton, as Torrisholme were dismissed for 88 with Chris Cannon remaining unbeaten at the crease on 17.

In reply, Croston reached their target with relative ease although Jackson (2-19) did give them something to think about when he removed Childs (28), caught by Jordan, and Ian Dickinson (0), caught by Woods, as the visitors found themselves on 42-2.

Sam Marsh was also dismissed, he managed a knock of 23 before being caught by Cookson off the bowling of Heap (1-18), but it was too little too late for Torrisholme as the third wicket came with the score on 87, just two short of their target.

Croston soon finished the game off, Stephen Langton (27no) and McQuade (0 no) seeing them over the line in 33.2 overs as the visitors finished on 89-3.