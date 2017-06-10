Cross Bay walk raises £5k for CancerCare

Hundreds of people turned out to cross the Bay for CancerCare raising £5,000 for the charity.

Queen’s Guide, Cedric Robinson, led 700 walkers across the sands – 250 of whom were walking for CancerCare.

From left, Joanne Spencer, Sian Spencer, Sadie Spencer and Steph Spencer

Anna Jackson from CancerCare said: “It was a wonderful day with perfect weather, and the atmosphere was amazing.

“The money raised will go to help local families affected by cancer and other life limiting conditions.”

One team of walkers, colleagues from the Halifax in Kendal, raised more than £1,000 in sponsorship for CancerCare.

CancerCare is a local charity dedicated to helping families affected by cancer across North Lancashire & South Lakeland, providing a wide range of free services including counselling, massage, and support for children and young people.

Cedric Robinson, the Queen’s Guide to the Sands, has been guiding people across the bay for more than 50 years.

CancerCare has two dedicated centres based in Kendal (The Lakes Centre, Blackhall Road) and in Lancaster (Slynedales, Slyne Road).

Thousands take part in a cross bay walk at all points of the year, taking part in the scenic walk led by Cedric for various charities of their choice.

A year ago in May we launched our CancerCare Counts campaign to shine the spotlight on the charity that has helped thousands of people.

Crowds during the walk.

The campaign helped the charity raise an additional £10,000.