Young cadets applauded for good deed

Young people have been praised for their work in the community.

RAF Air Cadets from the 455 Sqn did a weed and litter pick in Heysham and residents provided refreshments.

Their hard work was in stark contrast to trouble in the village two weekends ago when yobs ran amok.

Darren Norman of 455 Sqn, said: “What a fantastic night, not only did the cadets of 455 Sqn help weed and litter pick in Heysham, they also got to show the people of Morecambe and Heysham that not all youths are yobs.”

Councillor Darren Clifford said: “It’s great to see some people in our community getting stuck in and even better when it’s young people who refuse to be represented by the thugs that ran riot in Heysham village, well done to 455 squadron. Great example of what our young people can be.” On Facebook, Robert Bailey said: “Well done nice to see that some teenagers care about their community keep up the good work.”

A teenager present when up to 50 youths ran riot in Heysham has written a letter of apology published by Morecambe Area Police on their Facebook page (see below).

Two 15-year-old youths and a 17-year-old youth arrested in connection with the assault of a 75-year-old man and a police officer in Heysham have been bailed until October.

Letter of apology from teenager

“Im just writing in respect of the incident in Heysham barrows last night. I was there and yet, I didn’t have a clue what the night would turn into, when I went, there were only a few of us, no one was drinking or doing anything illegal, the small group of us that there was were just sitting in the barrows, a lot of people started to turn up, me and some friends made a few attempts to distance ourselves from the group and yet everywhere we went, people followed.

“If id of known that someone there had assaulted an elderly member of the public I would’ve called the police myself, I find it so disgusting that whoever it was would have that little respect.

“I know it is my own fault but I hate for people to think that all youths are reckless, disrespectful and arrogant, I hate to think that we are all being tarred with the same brush and I know that I am responsible for that because I was there, I just want you to know that some of us there have morals and respect, especially for authority, some people, like myself were just in the wrong place at the wrong time, I am deeply sorry, I know that even though I didn’t take part in any illegal activity or participate in any disturbance, I should’ve stood up and gone home, the thing I knew was right to do.

“Me and my friend were one of the first people to leave, again, I am sorry and I am apologising on behalf of the minority of us there that were completely unaware of what our ‘friends’ were doing, and today are feeling angry, ashamed and somewhat guilty to have been there.”