Yobs slammed by chairman of volunteers at Morecambe park

Yobs who smashed windows at Happy Mount Park and littered the ground with smashed alcohol bottles over the weekend have been slammed.

Police posted on Facebook on Saturday morning that staff opening the park in Morecambe were greeted with damaged windows and glass and litter everywhere.

Vandalism at Happy Mount Park. Photo by Shannon Pickerill.

But Simon Lewis, chairman of Happy Mount Park volunteers, said they have been dealing with vandalism for 13 years and it is nothing new.

He said: “It’s absolute madness and needs to stop. The kids are running wild and their parents don’t even know it.

“Happy Mount Park is for all age groups but these yobs seem to think it’s a great place to wreck, have parties and terrorise the locals.

“The bicycle waterfall in the park had to be completely shut down because it was vandalised.

“Fences have been broken, there have been fires and 150 hawthorn bushes were stamped into the ground.

“I’ve been with the volunteers since 2004 and not one person has been taken to count over anything.

“It’s demoralising for the volunteers. There is no law and order.

“Last year we had the same problem week in and week out. The park is vulnerable unless we have a massive perimeter fence. There is no answer until the laws change.

“I hope the police will do something this time.

“When are we finally going to sort this problem out?”

Police put a dispersal order in place on Friday covering the park and the surrounding area meaning that if justified they can order someone to leave the area for a set period.

They also said that parents were dropping their children off at the park after it had closed.

Sgt Adie Knowles of Morecambe Police said: “Last weekend we stopped three individuals at Happy Mount Park and their details were taken. The mother of one of these individuals has already been issued with a community protection notice and this juvenile has breached the notice so we will be taking further action.

“We have already handed out eight of these notices in the area.

“We have been working with Lancaster City Council’s anti-social behaviour officer to issue these notices.”

Mark Davies, Chief Officer (Environment) for the city council, said: “Happy Mount Park is a tremendous local asset we should all take pride in. Unfortunately a very small minority treat the park in a mindless way that then requires public funding to be spent on clearing up the damage.

“Recent damage, including smashed windows, damaged fence and benches, bins being tipped over and glass bottles strewn across the bowling green and other public areas, will not be tolerated. The council’s Anti-Social Behaviour Officer will be working with the police to prevent such behaviour in the future.

“We would urge anyone with information about those responsible for acts of vandalism to contact the police.”

