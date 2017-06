A woman has been taken to hospital after a crash between a bus and a car.

Police said they were called to Lancaster Road in Morecambe at 11.50am today, Thursday to reports of a collision between a bus and a car.

A double decker bus and a Hyundai car have collided.

The driver of the Hyundai, a woman, has been taken to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary for treatment for a slight head injury.

There are no reports of any other injuries.

Lancaster Road is currently closed up to York Bridge.