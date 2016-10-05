Williamson Park vandalism slammed

Yobs graffitied on the Edwardian Ashton Memorial and committed other acts of vandalism in Williamson Park.

Over the summer months vandals have caused over £2,000 worth of damage and the taxpayer foots the bill.

Coun Brendan Hughes, cabinet member with responsibility for environmental services, said: “Damage caused over the summer months to the park includes graffiti on the listed Temple Shelter, graffiti and smashed windows at the much loved Grade 1 listed Ashton Memorial, public bins set on fire and a number of attempted break-ins.

“Damage has also been caused to the park’s ice cream van and to the petrol tank of the vehicle which transports it around the park.

“Broken glass has also been found on one of the play areas and it appears on occasions that the park has also been used as a toilet.

“The latest spate of vandalism which has taken place over a number of weeks has cost the council taxpayer more than £2,700 to clear up or repair and it is hoped that with assistance from the police and members of the public who may have witnessed the damage being done that the perpetrators will be identified and dealt with accordingly.If anyone has any information which could lead to those involved being found, they should call 101.”

Lancaster Area Police said on their Facebook page: “We are aware that the majority of people that have been in the park at night have done nothing wrong.

“We would like to specifically target and deal with those that have caused the damage and the mess but we need those that are present to talk to us and help identify who is responsible. Email 3029@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call 101.”