White Ribbon status aims to end violence

Police and Crime Commissioner, Clive Grunshaw has supported Lancashire’s bid to become the country’s first White Ribbon County, aiming to end violence against women and girls.

For the first time, all councils across Lancashire will be accredited alongside the Commissioner’s office, Lancashire police and health bodies.

As part of International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, councils will sign up to the White Ribbon campaign which encourages all men to take a pledge not to “condone, commit or remain silent” about domestic abuse.

Each local authority will have a clear action plan for tackling and responding to domestic abuse as part of the accreditation.

Clive Grunshaw PCC said, “Tackling domestic abuse is a key priority under my new Police and Crime Plan and I am delighted that Lancashire will be the first White Ribbon County. It’s not only the victims that suffer, the fact that 90% of domestic abuse is witnessed by children is shocking and it has to stop. “

Lancashire Constabulary’s Assistant Chief Constable Tim Jacques said: “Lancashire Constabulary deals with around 30,000 domestic abuse incidents and 10,000 domestic abuse crimes every year. Sadly, across the UK, there are two women every week killed by their partner.”