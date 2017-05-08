Warning after crime increase in Bare and Torrisholme

Police are warning Bare and Torrisholme residents to be on their guard after an increase in crime in these areas over the last couple of weeks.

Since the beginning of May police have had the following reported to them:

*A garage burglary on Norwood Drive where an up and over door has been forced. This occurred between 5pm on May 3 and 1pm on May 7.

*Another garage break in on Dallam Avenue where a window has been smashed between 5pm on May 2 and 12pm on May 3.

*An attempted break into a house on Pemberton Drive where the window has been forced on April 28 between 9am and 4pm.

*Another garage attempt on Broadway where they have smashed a window on a uPVC door, luckily the alarm has come to the rescue. This occurred on April 28 between 1.20am and 1.50am.

On Monday morning police were called to Lathom Avenue to reports of a man acting suspiciously. He was seen jumping into a garden at 9.14am. He was described as white, mid 20s, short dark hair, scruffy looking, grey North Face hooded top and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Police attended the area but were unablle to locate the man. Police patrols will be stepped up in these areas.

Police are asking homeowners to keep an eye out for anyone matching that description and please make sure your garage, sheds are locked.

If you see anything suspicious please call it in (if you think it is a crime in progress then 999).

Call police on 01524 596986 or email Morecambe.npt@lancashire.pnn.police.uk with information.