Warning about thefts from vehicles after spate of crimes in Westgate

Police are warning people not to leave valuables on view in their cars after thefts in the Westgate area of Morecambe.

A spokesman for Morecambe Area Police said: “We have had eight theft from vehicle offences reported to us in the Westgate area since the start of September.

“The ‘offender(s)’ are looking for insecure vehicles with valuables left in them (such as sun glasses , sat navs etc).

“Can we ask that regardless of where you live that you do lock your vehicle and remove anything of significant value, or at least put it out of view.

“These offences have been happening overnight so if you do see anyone in this area acting suspiciously, going up and down drives, trying door handles, then please phone us on 101 or 999 in an emergency.”