Vulnerable teen attacked in Morecambe

A vulnerable teenager was left with facial injuries after he was attacked in Morecambe.

Police said the incident happened near Kentmere Grove and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

During the incident the vulnerable 18-year-old lad was subjected to a sustained attack resulting in him suffering serious facial injuries which will require months of treatment to correct.

The attack happened on November 26.

Police said they know that several people witnessed the attack.

Call 101 quoting log LC-20161126-0792.