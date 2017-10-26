Victims of banking scams too embarrassed to inform police, survey finds

Most people who fall victim to banking fraud do not report the scam to police, often because they are too embarrassed, research has found.

A survey of 1,500 victims showed that a third did not tell their bank, even though the average amount stolen is almost £900.

Barclays Bank is launching a "fraud clinic" to offer the public advice on how to protect themselves from potential cyber attacks following its research.

Ashok Vaswani, chief executive of Barclays UK, said: "We want to encourage people to talk more openly about scams, so that we can work together to lift the stigma of fraud.

"If people are too embarrassed to even tell their friends and family, then how can we expect them to report it to their banks?"

The most common frauds include identity theft, fake bank websites and online shopping scams, said the report.

Three out of four fraud cases were not reported to the police, said Barclays.