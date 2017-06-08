Urgent appeal for missing man

An urgent appeal has been launched for a missing man from Carnforth.

Karl Harris,37, was last seen in the early hours of Monday June 6 at an address on The Drive, say police.

He is described as 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build, with blue/green eyes, short dark hair and red facial hair

Police are now concerned for his wellbeing and are appealing for help in trying to find him.

A spokesman for the police said: "Karl left an address on The Drive on Monday and hasn't been in contact with his family since.

"We are very concerned for Karl's wellbeing and urgently need to find him.

"Karl, if you are reading this, please contact us or a family member and let us know you are okay."

If you have seen Karl please contact police immediately on 101 quoting log number LC-20170607-1167.