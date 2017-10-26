Two men jailed after cocaine deals in Morecambe pub

Two bar workers have been jailed for dealing cocaine in a Morecambe pub.

Ryan Hill-O’Shaughnessy, 24, of Warren Grove, Heysham and David Hughes, 34, of Acre Moss Lane, Morecambe, who worked at the former Bradford Arms in the town, went on trial at Preston Crown Court this month charged with supply of Class A drugs.

Hill-O’Shaughnessy was put in charge of the pub whilst the manager was on maternity leave and during that time he started dealing from the premises.

Customers would enter the Bradford and ask to be ‘sorted out’.

Hughes would be sat at the bar and take drug orders then go upstairs and speak to Hill-O’Shaughnessy.

He would then come back with a bag of drugs.

As a result of a tip-off, police carried out an undercover drugs operation at the Bradford Arms between October 11 and November 24, 2016.

An undercover officer was dealt cocaine six times by staff on the premises.

PC Andy Taylor said: “Customers waiting for drugs asked the door staff and the person was allowed inside. “Drugs were brought from upstairs and money was exchanged.

“The drugs were prepared on a slate that was kept behind the bar and people were taking the drugs behind the bar with their backs to the cameras.”

After a trial, Hill-O’Shaughnessy was found guilty on two counts of supply of Class A drugs. He was found not guilty on one charge. He was sentenced to two years and four months in prison.

Hughes was found guilty of five counts of supply of Class A drugs.

He was sentenced to two years and six months.