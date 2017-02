Police have charged two people in connection with the production of cannabis at an address in Arnside.

Anh Van Nguyen, 47, of no fixed address, and Mai Pham, 50, of no fixed address were charged with the production of cannabis.

They appeared before South Cumbria Magistrates’ Court on February 8 and were remanded in custody until March 13 2017, when they will appear at Carlisle Crown Court.