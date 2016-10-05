Toddler attacked by dog on Morecambe promenade

A horrified mum had to kick a dog off her toddler after it grabbed her by the throat and bit her savagely.

Anita Lamont, 32, of Ingleton Drive, Lancaster, was out with her two-year-old daughter Abbey Deegan, near The Battery in Morecambe on Sunday at 2pm when the dog suddenly went for Abbey’s throat, leaving a number of puncture wounds which needed 12 stitches in hospital.

Little Abbey Deegan in hospital after the dog attack.

Anita said: “The dog came out of nowhere and the next thing I knew it was hanging off my daughter’s neck. I had to boot it off It was a medium sized black terrier, with no collar. It ran off towards Heysham.

“Abbey has taken it all better than we thought she would. If it had legged it on the prom there were more kids on the water park so it could have gone for them.

“I’d like to warn other parents or if anyone saw the dog or knows whose dog it is to come forward.”

Police said they were called after reports a child had been bitten by a dog, possibly a stray and are treating it as an assault with injury.

Call police on 101 quoting crime number WB1608034.