Three hurt after smash in Morecambe

A man suffered serious injuries and two other people were hurt in a crash on Mellishaw Lane.

A Ford Ka was travelling from Lancaster along Mellishaw Lane when it lost control and crossed onto the opposite side of the road, colliding with a Vauxhall Insignia.

It then rolled back and collided with a Citroen Berlingo which had stopped after witnessing the collision.

The front seat passenger of the Ford Ka, a 53-year old man, suffered multiple injuries and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

The driver of the Ford Ka, a 17-year-old girl, suffered a broken ankle.

The driver of the Vauxhall, a 31-year-old woman, suffered whiplash and injuries to her face.

PS Rob Gomery of the Road Policing Unit said: “If you have any information please get in touch.”

Call police on 101.