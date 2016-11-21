Three hurt after smash in Morecambe

A man suffered serious injuries and two other people were hurt in a crash on Mellishaw Lane.
A Ford Ka was travelling from Lancaster along Mellishaw Lane when it lost control and crossed onto the opposite side of the road, colliding with a Vauxhall Insignia.
It then rolled back and collided with a Citroen Berlingo which had stopped after witnessing the collision.
The front seat passenger of the Ford Ka, a 53-year old man, suffered multiple injuries and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.
The driver of the Ford Ka, a 17-year-old girl, suffered a broken ankle.
The driver of the Vauxhall, a 31-year-old woman, suffered whiplash and injuries to her face.
PS Rob Gomery of the Road Policing Unit said: “If you have any information please get in touch.”
Call police on 101.