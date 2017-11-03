Teenager sought in connection with burglary

Police want to speak to a teenager in connection with a burglary.
Shane Brady, 17, is currently being sought in relation to a residential burglary.
Anyone with information as to his whereabouts should contact Lancaster Police on 101.
Police want to speak to a teenager in connection with a burglary.
Shane Brady, 17, is currently being sought in relation to a residential burglary.
Anyone with information as to his whereabouts should contact Lancaster Police on 101.
Almost Done!
Registering with Lancaster Guardian means you're ok with our terms and conditions.