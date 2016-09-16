Teenager present when youths ran amok in Heysham says sorry in email

Police have released an email sent to them by a teenager who was at the scene of the trouble in Heysham village last weekend.

Up to 50 youths ran amok in the village last Saturday night, damaging the bus shelter and trampling flower beds.

Three people have been arrested and bailed after a 75-year-old man was punched and kiked in the head when he remonstrated with some youths.

The Morecambe Area Police Facebook post said: “Afternoon folks. As we head to the weekend, I thought I’d share the words of a young person, sent to us earlier in the week:

“I’m just writing in respect of the incident in Heysham barrows last night. I was there and yet, I didn’t have a clue what the night would turn into, when I went, there were only a few of us, no one was drinking or doing anything illegal, the small group of us that there was were just sitting in the barrows, a lot of people started to turn up, me and some friends made a few attempts to distance ourselves from the group and yet everywhere we went, people followed.

“If I’d of known that someone there had assaulted an elderly member of the public I would’ve called the police myself, I find it so disgusting that whoever it was would have that little respect.

“I know it is my own fault but I hate for people to think that all youths are reckless, disrespectful and arrogant,

“I hate to think that we are all being tarred with the same brush and I know that I am responsible for that because I was there, I just want you to know that some of us there have morals and respect, especially for authority, some people, like myself were just in the wrong place at the wrong time, I am deeply sorry, I know that even though I didn’t take part in any illegal activity or participate in any disturbance, I should’ve stood up and gone home, the thing I knew was right to do.

“Me and my friend were one of the first people to leave, again, I am sorry and I am apologising on behalf of the minority of us there that were completely unaware of what our ‘friends’ were doing, and today are feeling angry, ashamed and somewhat guilty to have been there.”