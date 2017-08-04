Teen joyriders smash car into wall in Lancaster

Teenage joyriders who smashed a car into a wall fled the scene before being arrested.

Police were called at 1.30am today, Friday to reports that a car had gone into a wall at Pottery Gardens, Lancaster.

A silver Ford Focus had smashed into the wall and the occupants fled the scene.

Two teenagers were arrested at a house nearby.

A 17-year-old boy from Lancaster, the driver of the vehicle, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and aggravated vehicle taking.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking.

Both teenagers are currently in custody, said police.

No-one was believed to have been injured in the smash.