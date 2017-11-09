Surrender your weapons to police

People in Lancashire are being urged to hand in guns and ammunition as part of a nation-wide firearms surrender starting on November 13.

The surrender will run for two weeks, during which weapons can be surrendered at six Lancashire Police stations including Lancaster, Blackburn, Burnley, Blackpool, Skelmersdale and Preston.

During the last gun surrender in April 2016, 139 firearms were handed in; amongst them shotguns and rifles as well as high powered air weapons and ammunition. Officers are hoping for a similar success this year.

Surrendering unwanted, unlicensed weapons avoids the risk of them becoming involved in criminality and means that members of the community can dispose of firearms in a safe place.