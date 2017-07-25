Surrender your blades this week in Morecambe

Police are extending their knife surrender for an extra week following a county-wide operation.
Knifes can be handed in at Morecambe police station all this weekanonymously and without repercussions, said Morecambe Area Police.
Anyone who is found carrying a knife and is intending to use it as a weapon – even in self-defence – can be arrested, go to court and receive a police record or even a prison sentence of up to four years and an unlimited fine. Call 101 or 999 in an emergency.
