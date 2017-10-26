Support for victims of hate crime

Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner joinedpolice and partner organisations who have successfully become ‘Support to Report’ services for hate crimes and incidents, marking the end of National Hate Crime Awareness Week. .

Members of the public will be able to report hate crimes through these organisations – Disability Equality North West, Lancashire Council of Mosques, Drugline Lancashire, Club Casa Romanilor and The Sophie Lancaster Foundation – who will offer support and guidance in reporting this as a crime to Lancashire Constabulary.

This comes at the end of National Hate Crime Awareness Week 2017, which has seen awareness events taking place across Lancashire and the rest of the UK throughout the week.

Clive Grunshaw, Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner said: “Offering victims of hate crime a number of ways to report is an important part of the work being done across the county, to tackle what is a major concern for many in Lancashire.”

Sylvia Lancaster OBE, Chief Executive, The Sophie Lancashire Foundation said:“The Sophie Lancaster Foundation are proud that here in Lancashire, people who are from an alternative subcultures will have somewhere to report a hate crime or incident.”