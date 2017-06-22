Support for those affected by terror act

As funerals for the Lancashire victims of the terrible attack on Manchester’s MEN arena begin to take place, ongoing specialist support from Lancashire Victim Services (LVS) is available to anyone affected.

The service offers emotional support and counselling to help victims recover and come to terms with what has happened.

Support is not just available to those directly affected but also to those who are supporting family members, children or friends who were caught up in events that night. Anyone who feels that they need someone to talk to following the attack can contact Lancashire Victim Services to access the help and support they need.

Call 0300 323 085, email info@lancashirevictimservices.org or visitlancashirevictimservices.org.