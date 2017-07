Police are investigating a burglary in Heysham during which a dog was stolen.

A nine-year-old Staffie called ‘Tyler’ was taken during the break-in.

Police are investigating after this dog was stolen during a burglary.

The burglary happened on the evening of July 16.

Police are asking people to keep an eye out for ‘Tyler.’

Any information please ring 01524 596986 or email morecambe.npt@lancashire.pnn.police.uk and quote crime WB1706512.