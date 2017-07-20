Staffie dog is stolen during house burglary

A desperate dog owner has made an impassioned plea for the return of her pet after he was stolen during a burglary.

Tyler, a nine-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier owned by Stacy Roberts, 22 and her partner Billy Holmes , 25, was snatched from their home on Norton Avenue in Heysham on Sunday night.

Police are investigating after this dog was stolen during a burglary.

Since then despite contac ting police, local animal charities, the dog warden, and posting on lost dog charities and social media, not a hide nor hair has been seen of the dog since.

Stacy, a waitress said: “I’m just shocked that anyone could do that. I just want him to be returned home safe.

“He is neutered so he can’t be used for breeding, so maybe he has been taken for dog baiting or fighting. I haven’t been sleeping or eating since. I can’t be on my own at home. I have a feeling that he has been taken out of town as no-one has seen him.”

It was on Sunday, July 16 around 8pm that Stacy’s partner Billy came home and saw that Tyler wasn’t in his cage.

The couple searched the house but no trace of him could be found.Stacy’s neighbour reported hearing three or four bangs coming from their house but didn’t seen anyone come in the front or back.

A suspicious black car was also reported to police that was seen the day before the burglary, taking pictures on the cul-de-sac where the couple live.

Stacy said: “We’ve had him for seven years and as we don’t have any children he is like our child. He is really friendly and loves people, he would go with anyone. I’d hate to give up hope I will get him back.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting crime number WB1706512.