Staffie dog is found after being stolen

A desperate dog owner who pleaded for the return of her pet after he was stolen during a burglary is overjoyed after he was found and returned home.

Tyler, a nine-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier owned by Stacy Brown, 22 and her partner Billy Holmes, 25, was snatched from their home on Norton Avenue in Heysham.

Despite contacting police, local animal charities, the dog warden, and posting on lost dog charities and social media, not a hide nor hair was seen of the dog.

But on Sunday, July 23, Stacy posted on her Facebook page: “My big boy back home where he belongs! Thanks again for all the help from everyone, me and Billy will be forever grateful.”

Police had also put an appeal on Facebook after Tyler was stolen on July 16.

Stacy said on her Facebook page that Tyler had been found tied up in Preston by a lady who had then contacted her.

Tyler, who is nine-years-old, is now enjoying his home comforts after being reunited with his owners.

Police said they hadn’t yet received an update, but that was not to say Tyler hadn’t been found.