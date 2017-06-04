Smishing could mean money theft

Action Fraud has issued a warning about smishing – an activity which enables criminals to steal victims’ money or identity, or both, as a result of a response to a text message.

Smishing uses your mobile phone (either a smartphone or traditional non-internet connected handset) to manipulate innocent people into taking various actions which can lead to being defrauded.

The National Fraud Intelligence Bureau has received information that fraudsters are targeting victims via text message, purporting to be from their credit card provider, stating a transaction has been approved on their credit card.

The fraudster would receive confirmation of the victim’s active telephone number, credit card details,security code and other information.