Several thousand pounds’ drugs cash left behind

Police cashed in after searching the house of an arrested drug dealer.

They discovered several thousand pounds wrapped up in bags.

Lancaster Police made an arrest on suspicion of dealing heroin and crack cocaine, dangerous driving and a knife offence last night.

Following the arrest, they searched a house linked to the suspected drug dealer.

As they arrived, they said one of the dealer’s ‘drug dealer mates’ ran off from the back of the property, unfortunately for him, leaving his proceeds behind him.

Lancaster Area police today posted on their Facebook page: “Needless to say we now have it and are looking after it form Mr drug dealer until he comes to the station and explains why he ran away from several thousand pounds wrapped in elastic bands.”