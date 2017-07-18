Sentence after Morecambe pub fight

A man has been convicted of wounding after an incident outside a Morecambe pub on New Year’s Eve.

Kevin O’Hagan, 36, of Marine Road Central, Morecambe, pleaded guilty to wounding and not guilty to two assaults by beating after he was charged following an incident at the Crown Hotel.

O’Hagan was sentenced to a 12-month community order with 150 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £1000 compensation and £85 court costs.

There was no action against the two assaults which will remain on file.

A man suffered a serious head injury after a fight broke out at the Marine Road Central pub at 11.50pm on December 31 last year.

The family of the victim in the case said afterwards: “As a family we are bitterly disappointed in the outcome of the punishment.”