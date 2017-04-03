SCAM ALERT: warning after two new scams uncovered in north west

Police have warned about two scams that have been uncovered in the north west.

The first was reported by a Neighbourhood Watch Coordinator after an elderly woman received a call from a con-artist claiming to be the council.

The con-merchant informed her that she was paying too much council tax but would need to pay an upfront fee to receive her discount.

At this point the lady realised it was a scam and told her neighbour who reported the incident to the Neighbourhood Watch.

In a second incident a man approached an elderly woman at home and insisted that she needed new windows, say police.

The man walked away with a cheque for £1400 despite the fact that her windows did not need replacing, police added.

Fortunately, the cheque was stopped by family members before the money left her account.

Anybody with any concerns about scams please report to Action Fraud on www.actionfraud.police.uk or 0300 123 2040 or sign up to www.stayintheknow.co.uk for regular crime alerts.