Rogue trader fined after cold calling led to contracts breach

A rogue trader who persuaded pensioners to have work done on their homes without informing them of their rights to cancel will find himself nearly £3,000 out of pocket.

Ryan Knowles cold called victims, some in their 60s and 70s, at their homes in north Lancashire looking for work, Lancaster Magistrates’ Court was told.

The 33-year-old, of Victoria Avenue, Lancaster, failed to appear for the hearing.

The roofer, who trades under the name R Knowles Roofing Services, was subsequently found guilty in his absence of five consumer related charges, including failing to give an accurate address on paperwork and not giving his customers the right to cancel contracts with him.

He had also failed to attend interviews with Lancashire Trading Standards.

Prosecuting, Claire Box said: “ On June 17, 2016 Ryan Knowles cold called a retired lady in her late 70s.

“He told her that her gutters were overflowing and needed cleaning.

“She agreed and the work was carried out immediately at a cost of £200.

“This then led to her being told of further work needed on her roof, to which she agreed and which was carried out over the next few days at further cost.

“At no point did Mr Knowles inform the consumer or give her any paperwork in relation to her cancellation rights. “

The bench heard a man in Morecambe also spoke with Knowles about roofing work and a verbal quote was given, but no paperwork was given to the consumer before the work was started.

In September 2016, a retired lady in her 60s in Lancaster was cold called and agreed for Knowles to clear out the rubble in an outhouse.

Again he failed to provide her with details of her cancellation rights and his business address.

Knowles had given receipts to some victims which listed “Heysham Business Park” as his address, the court was told.

The bench imposed a total of £1,980 in fines.

The court also made an order for Knowles to pay £932 prosecution costs and a £66 victim surcharge.