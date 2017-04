A restaurant on St George’s Quay was burgled during the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police said at 5.30am on Thursday, a burglar used a large stone to smash the front door of Quite Simply French before getting inside.

They then stole a safe containing cash, the till float and some bottles of vodka, all of unknown value.

Enquiries are still ongoing into the burglary.

Call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.