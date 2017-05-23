Region's football clubs shocked by Manchester Arena terror attack

Football clubs across the region have expressed shock and sadness after a bomb killed 22 people on Monday night.

Children are among those killed and wounded in the blast at the Manchester Arena which police are treating as a "terrorist incident".

Manchester United, who have travelled to Stockholm ahead of Wednesday's Europa League final, wrote on Twitter: "We are deeply shocked by last night's terrible events at the Manchester Arena. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected."

Preston North End posted to Facebook: "We are deeply shocked by last nights terrible events at the Manchester Arena. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected. We ❤️ MCR"

Blackpool Football Club posted to Twitter: "Our thoughts this morning are with all those affected by the tragic events at Manchester Arena last night."

Burnley FC Tweeted: "Our thoughts this morning are with all those affected by the tragic events in Manchester."

Greater Manchester Police have set up a help centre for anyone needing assistance at Gate 11 of City's Etihad Stadium.

"It's with great sadness we hear of the terrible events at the Arena. Our hearts go out to all affected and to our city's emergency services," City wrote on Twitter shortly after news of the attack broke.

Manchester City's captain Vincent Kompany wrote: "I would like to express my deepest condolences to the families of the victims. It's a sad day for the great city of Manchester. #Unity"

Police said on Tuesday morning that the death toll had risen to 22, with 59 injured. Greater Manchester Police chief constable Ian Hopkins said there were children among the dead.

United are due to play Ajax in the Europa League final at Stockholm's Friends Arena on Wednesday evening.

European governing body UEFA wrote on Twitter: "UEFA is shocked by last night's attack in Manchester. Our thoughts are with the victims and the families of those affected."

