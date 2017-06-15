Raids on two Morecambe houses for drugs

Their ‘big red key’ (battering ram) put through two doors, one on Rosebery Avenue Morecambe and one on St Margarets Road Bare.

Police arrested a woman wanted on warrant and a man on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A. They found crack cocaine, heroin, cannabis, cash and a few other bits and pieces. In the picture PC Sue Smith and Police Dog ‘TANK’can be seen during one of the searches.

If you have any information that may assist police in tackling drug dealing email Morecambe.npt@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or phone 01524 596986.