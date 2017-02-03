Polish paedo tracked down at Heysham Port

One of Poland’s most wanted sex offenders was arrested at Heysham Port by police.

Convicted paedophile Marian Dorobek, 68, was arrested on Wednesday February 1 after police received a tip off that he was on a ferry that was due to arrive at the port at 12.15pm.

This gave police very limited notice of the impending arrival and checks with the National Crime Agency and Polish authorities confirmed that he was wanted and that a European Arrest Warrant was being applied for.

An operation was quickly put in place to arrest Dorobek, who was wanted in Poland after being convicted of rape and child sex offences, was arrested on leaving the ferry under Section 5 of the Extradition Act 2003 as the European Arrest Warrant had not arrived.

This is the first use of Section 5 within Lancashire.

Dorobek has been transferred to HMP Wandsworth and will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court where Lancashire officers will be instructed to complete the extradition of Dorobek to Poland.

The Polish Government has emailed the constabulary praising and thanking them for their swift intervention and support.

Inspector Phil Hutchinson, of Lancashire Police, said: “This is a great example of innovative use of legislation and of a number of disciplines from within the Constabulary coming together at a moment’s notice to facilitate this arrest.”

“Our prompt actions have resulted in an extremely dangerous offender being taken off the streets and returned to Polish authorities where he will complete his significant custodial sentence.”

“Our thought and best wishes remain with the victims of the horrendous crimes he has committed.”