Police warn of telephone scam after report from OAP

Police are warning people about a telephone scam asking for fees to prevent unwanted calls.

On Tuesday, November 7, a woman in her 70s reported the scam in which the caller purports to be from a ‘company’ called The Call Prevention Service, stating that they can block any unwanted calls for a fee of £29 paid by credit card.

Fortunately, she did not hand over any details and instead contacted police for advice.

In this particular scam the caller is claiming to offer a similar service to that of the Telephone Preference Service (TPS).

You can contact the Telephone Preference Service (TPS) directly on 0345 070 0707 if you wish to opt out of unsolicited calls, it is the only official OPT-OUT telephone registration service and is completely free to all UK consumers.

The TPS will never call a current subscriber or ‘cold call’ consumers to ask for personal details or payments to complete a registration.

Police would like to remind consumers not to give out personal or financial information over the telephone. Be cautious and if in doubt, hang up.

Anyone who comes across such a scam should contact Action Fraud at www.actionfraud.org.uk or contact the Action Fraud Hotline on 0300 123 2040 as they are the investigatory body for offences of this type.

Always dial 999 in an emergency.