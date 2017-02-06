Police surround house and stop a bus in Morecambe looking for man

Police surrounded a house in Morecambe looking for a man after a fire on Kingsway in Heysham.

Police went to the address on Grasmere Road in Morecambe following the fire which occurred on Kingsway in Heysham at 5pm on Sunday.

Armed police at the scene on Euston Road. Pic: Karl North.

There were reports on social media that armed police were at the scene but these were not confirmed by police.

The Visitor understands that officers looking for a man in connection with an arson on Kingsway stopped a bus on Euston Road at lunchtime today, Monday.

The bus was stopped and police went on it but it wasn’t who they thought it was and they left the scene.

Police said they would like to thank the community for their continued patience whilst they carried out enquiries following the fire on Kingsway.

A spokesman for Lancashire police said: “We are actively trying to trace a 32-year-old man who is wanted in connection with the incident, which occurred shortly after 5pm when a car was set alight.

“Officers have today been in attendance at an address on Grasmere Road, also in Morecambe, as part of their search. A cordon was in place around the address for part of the day, although the road has now re-opened and officers have withdrawn from the scene. Enquiries remain ongoing.”

Chief Superintendent Chris Bithell said: “We have been at Grasmere Road today where there has been some disruption to residents, and we would like to thank them for their patience.

“We are keen to stress that our enquiries are continuing but we do not believe there is any wider threat to the public at this point.”