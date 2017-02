Police are currently at an address on Grasmere Road in Morecambe as part of ongoing enquiries following a fire which occurred on Kingsway in Heysham at around 5pm yesterday (Sunday).

There are reports armed police are at the scene but these have not been confirmed by police.

Witnesses reported on social media that armed police pulled a man off a bus on Euston Road but this has not been confirmed by police.

More details to follow.