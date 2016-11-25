Police issue CCTV appeal after convenience store robbed in Walton le Dale

Police have released CCTV footage following a shop robbery in Walton le Dale last weekend.

At around 8pm on Sunday, November 20th, a man walked into the Londis store on Severn Drive and bought a drink and left.

Shortly after, he re-entered the store in the company of a second man. They both stood in front of the till and the second man pointed a sharp object, thought to be a knife or screw driver, at a shop worker demanding that the till be opened.

The victim opened the till and the first man grabbed the money. The second man demanded that the victim fill a bag with cigarettes.

Before getting any of the cigarettes, the cashier pressed an alarm which activated a siren and the offenders ran off.

DC Katherine Clancy from Preston CID said: “Thankfully the victim wasn’t hurt but has understandably been shaken up by this incident.

“I would ask anyone who recognises the men in hooded jumpers to come forward and speak to us.

“Similarly, if you have any information that could help us, please get in contact.”

The first man is described as white, aged between 16 and 20, around 5ft 9ins and of slim build. He was wearing a white hoodie.

The second man was black, around 30 years old, 6ft 1ins, of medium build and had a scar or mark on his face. He was carrying a white material bag and had a distinctive walk, swaying from side to side.

Anybody with information should contact the police on 101 quoting incident reference 1256 of November 20th.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.