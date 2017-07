Police attended the scene of a burglary in Halton.

The burglary was at Hi-Q Garage on High Road, Halton at 1.30am on July 2.

Burglars broke in via the back of the property.

£500 was stolen from the garage safe.

If you live or were in this area around this time and saw anything suspicious please drop police a line at Morecambe.npt@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call 01524 596986.