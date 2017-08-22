Police deal with 1500 incidents a day across county

‘That 101 number is rubbish’ - that is something that front line staff hear quite a bit, said Morecambe Area Police.

Sgt Adie Knowles explained: “I thought I would explain why, sometimes, 101 calls take a while to get answered (or as you have told us, sometimes, not at all.)

“This is simply down to demand that is on our staff that work in the communications room that answer the 999 and 101 calls.

“I am sure you can appreciate that when there are a lot of 999 calls coming in then the priority is with them, resulting in the 101’s having to wait.

“The team at HQ are doing their best to improve the 101 service but when as a constabulary we have to deal with on average 1500 incident reports a day, then we ask that you utilise the method that fits best for what you are wanting to tell us. “

Report crime online at http://socsi.in/chfVd.

You can email your local neighbourhood team with an issue; the email addresses for your local teams are Lancaster.NPT@lancashire.pnn.police.uk and Morecambe.NPT@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.

If you have been dealing with a particular officer already, you can leave them a message direct on http://socsi.in/XH0cQ.

Lastly you can always get hold of Sgt Adie Knowles with any issues for Morecambe on 6966@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or 01524 596935.

Report crime anonymously at Crimestoppers on0800 555 111.