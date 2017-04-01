Police appeal after crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a road collision in Claughton, near Lancaster, on Friday evening.

The incident, which has left a man in a serious condition, happened at around 7pm on the A683 near to the junction with Hornby Road when a blue Renault Megane attempted to overtake a Nissan Quahqai and collided head on with Fiat Punto travelling in the opposite direction.

The Punto driver, a 45 year old man from Harrogate, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital with chest, arm and facial injuries. He remains there in a serious but stable condition.

The Megane driver, a 27 year old man from Preston, was arrested in relation to the incident but has been bailed until April 11th.

Officers are keen to trace the driver and potential occupants of a silver Vauxhall Insignia who were seen travelling from Hornby towards Caton at just before 7pm near to the Bullbeck Picnic Site.

Road Policing Officer Sgt Nigel Ralphson said: “We need any witnesses, in particular the people or person travelling in the Insignia to come forward and speak to us as they may have vital information that could assist us with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident reference 1217 of March 31.