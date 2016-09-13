Plea to parents to keep tabs  on their teens

Police have appealed to parents directly through Facebook to find out exactly where their children go at night after 50 youths went on a rampage in Heysham village on Saturday night.

The anonymous post appeared on social media hours after the events in Heysham which shocked residents and included vandalism, assault, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour.

Police are increasingly using Facebook as a tool to report crimes but also as a direct link to the community.

Sgt Lindsay Brown of Morecambe Police said: “There is certainly an issue with the sheer number of youths hanging round the streets and we are aware of that and that is why we put patrols in particular areas.

“On Saturday night, the officers were there within a short space of time .

“A lot of the kids aren’t doing anything, it’s just that the sheer number of them leads to more anti-social behaviour and crime.

“The answer isn’t more and more police, it’s the kids making the right choices and parents encouraging them to make the right choices.

“Facebook is used as a learning tool to encourage that debate.

“I want to emphasise that things aren’t out of control.”

Sgt Adie Knowles of Morecambe Police said: “There has been an upturn in groups of youths committing anti-social behaviour in the area. In this instance, two youths have been arrested and bailedon suspicion of assault.

“On Saturday night a large group were drinking on the barrows and some were under the influence.

“A gentleman was assaulted. I would be lying if we said the cuts on police weren’t having an effect because there are less of us.I would love to do nothing but sort local issues out but that’s not how it works.

“In the West End of Morecambe we have a few dispersal orders in place for large groups of youths and we tend to have more officers available at weekends and in key areas. We are looking at civil orders (which replace anti-social behaviour orders) for key offenders. We can pull officers in from rural areas. The days of having a beat bobby have gone.”

Morecambe Area Police Facebook post

“I felt I had to say something to the parents of Lancaster and Morecambe after what went on in Heysham village on Saturday night. The good people of Heysham had around 50 youths from all over Lancaster and Morecambe running amok on the Barrows, in the village and the surrounding streets.I doubt all of them did something against the law, were drunk, or mouthed off at local residents and officers But flower beds were trampled over, the bus shelter was trashed, a shop window was broken and a 75 year old resident was punched in the face, dragged to the floor and kicked in the head. So when your darling son or daughter says I’m going out tonight with my mates and I’m staying at whoever’s house, ask yourself - are they really???? Or are they getting on the bus and going to Heysham Barrows/Happy Mount Park/West End?.”