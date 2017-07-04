Pet cat Harry target of sick graffiti stunt

Vandalism was taken to a whole new level after a pet cat was ‘graffitied’ on.

Annie Richards’ ginger and white cat Harry, who is just one, came home distressed and covered in green marker pen which Annie said ‘coloured in all his white bits.’

Photo Neil Cross Andra Bowden's cat Aslan was painted green. She has had to shave his fur off to get rid of the green paint

Annie, 27, who lives on Devonshire Road in Morecambe, said: “Someone has held my cat down to do this! I can see why this would be funny to most but I’ve not had him long and someone has held him down to ‘graffiti’ on him.

“This is a very cruel act, it may be youths showing off to friends, or vicious dog baiters. This has put us all on edge, worrying every time we let Harry out.

“I’m still not ruling out the fact he may have been targeted by dog baiters. Either way who ever has done it is a sick individual, and I will be keeping him inside.”

Annie contacted the RSPCA straight away and they advised her to wash the green felt tip off and take Harry to a vet if she was concerned.

Eileen Evans, co-ordinator, Lancaster & Morecambe Branch of Cats Protection said: “I was appalled to hear about the treatment of this cat and I hope it was an isolated incident. I would urge people to be extra vigilant and to keep a closer eye on their cats and report any further abuse to the police and the RSPCA.

Another pet owner had to shave her cat’s fur after he came home covered in green paint.

Andra Bowden’s cat Asla came home three weeks ago with dark green paint all over him.

Andra. who lives on Holbeck Avenue in Torrisholme, said: “It was from his shoulder blades to the bottom of his tail, a big, fat, green mark. My cat doesn’t like water so the only option was to shave him. It has also sunk down to his skin.

“I’m keeping him indoors as much as possible now. “

Aslan, a three and half year-old ragdoll Persoan cross, is very friendly and loves people.

Andra said: “I heard what had happened to Annie’s cat and it is cruel.

“I am a cat lover and it is absolute cruelty.

“I’ve also heard about cats being used as bait that have been painted or coloured so it’s quite possible this is what’s happening. It’s horrid.”